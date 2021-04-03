Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal test positive for Covid-19, quarantine themselves: 'This too shall pass'

Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal have tested positive for Covid-19 and have quarantined themselves. On Saturday, the duo informed their fans via social media and asked them to keep the couple in their prayers.

Sharing a post of themselves clad in winter wears, Aditya captioned it, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass".

Aditya is Shweta's biggest cheerleader as his comments on her Instagram posts highlight it. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo from their wedding. He took to the comments section and dropped a series of emojis. He posted a couple of heart-eyed emojis along with mind-blown emojis.

Shweta joined Instagram recently and shared a photo from the couple's wedding as her first post. The picture she posted is the same as Aditya's Instagram display photo.

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot on December 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family members in Mumbai. He is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa Narayan.

The couple's wedding was attended by many industry personalities, including Govinda, his wife Sunita and their children Tina and Yashvardhan. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also graced the occasion. Owing to the Covid-19 restrictions, the couple limited their guest list to 50.

ALSO READ: Himanshi Khurana reacts to trolls telling her she's with Asim Riaz for 'money and fame'

The duo met for the first time on the sets of the 2010 movie Shaapit. The movie marked Aditya's acting debut. He is known for hosting reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Entertainment Ki Raat and Rising Star 3. Currently, he hosts Indian Idol 12. Shweta has also worked in movies like Gamyam and Tandoori Love.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON