Aditya Narayan is spellbound by wife Shweta Agarwal's unseen bridal photo
- Aditya Narayan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal back in December. She took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.
Aditya Narayan is his wife Shweta Agarwal's biggest cheerleader and his comments on her posts are proof. She took to her Instagram account and shared a never-before-seen wedding photo.
In the picture, Shweta gave fans a closer look at her wedding attire, with her nose ring, heavy necklace, earrings and matha patti. Soon after Shweta shared the picture, Aditya took to the comments section and dropped a series of emojis. He posted a couple of heart-eyed emojis along with mind-blown emojis. Shweta has restricted comments on her post, leaving Aditya's reaction the only comment on the post.
Shweta, who recently joined Instagram, had shared a picture from the couple's wedding as her first post. Aditya took to the comments section and dropped a few emojis. Coincidentally, the picture she posted is the same one that Aditya has used as his display picture on Instagram.
Aditya and Shweta tied the knot on December 1. The couple's wedding celebrations were attended by many industry personalities, including Govinda, wife Sunita and children Tina and Yashvardhan, and comedian Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Owing to the Covid-19 restrictions, the couple limited their guest list to 50.
Speaking about their lives before the wedding, Aditya told the Times of India, "We have dated for a decade but still haven’t lived with each other, barring a sleepover once or twice or a few trips, so it feels great to have each other around. We are different in so many ways yet have many things in common. I love the fact that we can be in the same home together, do different things and yet find time to do things together."
