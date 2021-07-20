After a 3-month course on crime scene investigation, Annup Sonii wishes to pen a crime series book

After his stint as the host of Crime Patrol, a TV series based on real-life crime cases, actor Annup Sonii seems to have taken his interest in crime investigation to another level. He recently shared that during the lockdown this year, he completed a three-month course on crime scene investigation.

“My friend asked me that, ‘On one hand you’ve been trying to focus on your acting assignments and that’s why you quit the show also, and then you do such a course’. But for me, iska acting se koi lena dena nahi hai. It was interesting and that’s why I did it,” shares Sonii, 49, who quit the TV show in 2018.

The actor, however, admits that having been a part of the show for so long, his interest in crime scene investigation did grow during that time, and this course happened because of that.

“I feel my interest got more underlined while hosting the show till 2018. And during the course of my hosting, I’ve come across so many cases, especially ones where there are no proofs and how police and the forensic team crack the case. That was very fascinating for me,” says Sonii, adding that since his shoots completely got pushed due to the lockdown in March this year, “so when I came across this, I thought why not”.

But one wonders what’s the relevance and application of such a course and how would Sonii use this in future.

The actor says that while he didn’t have an agenda in mind while doing the course, he does have a plan about how it can help him.

“I’m an actor and will always be one. It’s not that I’ll go out and investigate. But this was more like gathering knowledge. A couple of my friends said they’re writing a crime story and they want me to help with it. I’m happy to do that. I can also write a book on crime scene investigation with real examples. People don’t know so much about that, and how prima facie investigation plays a big role. Aise kuchh cases ko examples banake ek interesting book likh sakta hoon. Not the boring lecture ones,” he ends.