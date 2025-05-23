After facing backlash, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin say ‘chapri’ remark was supposed to be ‘funny’

Actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have reacted to the backlash that erupted after they called each other ‘chapri’ on their Instagram Stories. Many on social media called out the two for using the word- which is often used to describe someone who is perceived as being from a lower caste or class- to disrespect each other. Now Aly and Jasmin have addressed the backlash and said that the remark was ‘supposed to be funny’. (Also read: Aly Goni’s ‘chapri’ question for girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin leaves fans irked: ‘He is such a red flag’) Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni break their silence on the 'chhapri' comment.

What Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin said

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Aly tagged a paparazzi report that shared how the internet was not happy with the pair for their ‘chapri’ comment. In the caption, Aly mentioned Jasmin and said “Its not funny (rolling eyes emoticon).” Jasmin reposted the same on her own Instagram Stories and said, “But it was supposed to be funny (laughing face emoticons).”

Jasmin and Aly responded via Instagram Stories.

It all started earlier this week when Aly shared a question about his girlfriend Jasmin on his Instagram Stories. He posted a picture of Jasmin in jeans and white crop top, and asked “Kya Jasmin chapri hai (Is Jasmin tacky)?” along with a laughing emoji. On the other hand, Jasmin also posted a sketch of Aly and asked “Kya Aly chapri hai (Is Aly tacky)?”

About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Aly and Jasmin met each other in 2018. The two were roped in for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 with 10 other celebrity contestants. While shooting in Argentina, they hit it off and became good friends, but it was during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 that the two reciprocated each other’s feelings and started dating each other. They have been staying together for several years. Aly and Jasmin keep take to their social media accounts to share pictures from their vacations together.