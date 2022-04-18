Akash Singh wins Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan trophy and 15 lakh prize, says 'it all feels so surreal'

Akash Singh has become the first winner of Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan and bagged a cash prize of ₹15 lakh. Yo Highness, the dance group from Mumbai's Nala Sopara, ended up as the runner-up and got a cash prize of ₹5 lakh. (Also read: Bharti Singh gifts Neetu Kapoor a pressure cooker for ‘bahu’ Alia Bhatt. Watch

Yo Highness, Band Rocknama, Band Harmony of the Pines, Sanchita and Shubhroto, Ustaad Anirban, and Sukhdeb were others who made it to the finale.

During his journey on the show, Akash Singh gave electrifying dance performances and established himself as a promising contender early on. Speaking about winning the show, Akash said, “I can’t find the words to express the emotions that I am going through, and it all feels so surreal! I had started my journey on the show with a dream to make it big and today after winning the show I feel like I have fulfilled every bit of it."

Akash hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar. He added, "I would like to thank Karan sir, Mithun sir and Parineeti ma’am for guiding me throughout the show, and to COLORS for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. Lastly, I want to thank my family and friends for having my back and supporting me in this life-changing journey.”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Akash expressed his desire to work in the film industry, and with Akshay Kumar someday.

On the show, Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra were on the judges' panel while Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were the hosts.

On the finale episode on Sunday, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi danced to her popular song Kusu Kusu. Neetu Singh, who was also a special guest on the show, also danced with the filmmaker on Radha (Student of The Year) and Dholida from Alia Bhatt's recent film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

