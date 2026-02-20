Akshay Kumar calls out discrimination against Northeast Indians on Wheel of Fortune: ‘They are as much Indians as I am’

Actor Akshay Kumar was shocked and disappointed after hearing about the persistent racism faced by people from the Northeast region of India. In a recent episode of the game show Wheel of Fortune, the actor didn’t hold back as he took a strong stand against discrimination, stressing that Northeast Indians are as Indian as he is. At the moment, Akshay Kumar is seen hosting reality show, Wheel of Fortune. (PTI)

Akshay calls out racism against Northeast Indians In the recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, Akshay was visibly shocked, disappointed, and upset when a contestant from the Northeast region of the country opened up about the discrimination they had faced. In the episode, a contestant from the Northeast spoke about the prejudice she faced in Mumbai. She revealed that because of her facial features, people would often mockingly tell her to “go to China” and blame her for spreading COVID-19.

Following this, Akshay invited his Manipur-based makeup artist on stage and used the moment to highlight discrimination faced by people from the Northeast.

Introducing his makeup artist to the audience, Akshay said, “There is a boy with me, who does my makeup and takes care of me. He is here, Kim.” After getting on stage, Kim went on to recount how he had often been mocked and stereotyped simply because he hails from Manipur. He revealed that people commonly use racist slurs such as “Chinese”, “Chinky” and even “Momo”.

This left Akshay visibly disturbed and shocked, with the actor strongly calling out racism and condemning the discriminatory behaviour.

“Today, after listening to Kim, I am convinced that these things happen. I want to tell all the people of India that there is discrimination against the people of the Northeast. They are all Indians. They are as much Indians as I am, you are, and the people sitting here,” Akshay said.

The actor then went on to highlight the contribution of people from the Northeast region in India, especially the Indian army, saying, “There is so much contribution for this country. The Naga Regiment… Kargil war, Bangladesh war. They have given their blood. They are Indians, remember this."