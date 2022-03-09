Akshay Kumar is back on Kapil Sharma's Show after resolving their rift, still calls him 'bewafa'. Watch

Last month, Akshay Kumar got upset with Kapil Sharma, after a video of his from The Kapil Sharma Show got leaked. An HT report also mentioned that Akshay had decided not to promote his film Bachchhan Paandey on the show. Kapil later confirmed that he had sorted things out with Akshay. On Wednesday, Akshay shared a video from the sets of Kapil's show, in which the duo is seen calling each other “bewafa (unfaithful).” (Also Read: Kapil Sharma says he has sorted issues with Akshay Kumar: 'My big bro can never be annoyed with me')

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Bewafa yani dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma. Aur aapki (We all have an unfaithful person in our lives. In my life, it is Kapil Sharma, who is yours)? Make a reel with #SaareBoloBewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa .”

In the clip, Kapil is seen standing next to Akshay. Kapil says, “Bewafa ka matlab hota hai jisse aapko ummeed na ho vo aapka dil todey (An unfaithful person is someone who breaks your heart when you least expect it).” Akshay then says, “bewafa koi bhi ho skta hai, dost bhi, host bhi (pointing toward Kapil), chacha, mama, bua, bhatija, koi bhi (Anyone can be faithful, your uncles, aunts, friends, show's hosts or your niece).” Kapil also gives it back to Akshay and says, “Aapka boss bhi, partner bhi, junior bhi, senior bhi (pointing at Akshay), etc (Your boss, your partner, junior, senior anyone can be unfaithful).”

Akshay later promoted Bachchhan Paandey's song titled Saare Bolo Bewafa in the video and asked his fans to make reels on it.

Kapil had tweeted news of the patchup saying, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I just spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was just a miss communication, all is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchhan Paandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me. Thank you.”

Akshay's Bachchhan Paandey will release on March 18, 2022. The film will also star actors Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.

