Aly Goni goes bald as he visits Mecca during Ramadan. Guess how his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin reacted to it?

Actor Aly Goni took his fans by surprise as he unveiled his new look - a shaved head - in a photo shared from his pilgrimage to Mecca during the holy month of Ramadan. The actor's girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin, has given his fresh look a thumbs-up. Also read: TV couple Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are in no rush to set ‘timelines’ for their marriage Aly Goni performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan last year as well. (Instagram)

Aly Goni goes bald in Mecca

In a striking before-and-after reveal, Aly shared two contrasting photos on his Instagram handle. The first snapshot shows him posing confidently with a head full of hair, while the second photo captures him flashing a victory sign, proudly showing off his newly shaved head, his face partially concealed by a mask.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Alhamdulillah (heart and folded hand emoji) 'Performance of Umrah during Ramadan is equal to Hajj’, And he said Equal to the performance of Hajj with me”. - Prophet Muhammad. #Umrah2025”.

His girlfriend and actor Jasmin Bhasin reacted to the photo with heart emojis. His sister Ilham Goni and former co-star Shireen Mirza also showered love on the actor.

“Bhai!!! MashaAllah,” one fan wrote, with another writing, “Mash Allah bhai”.

Aly had performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan last year as well. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “Last year (2023) also I went during Ramadan only, that was my first time there... Obviously it's more special to perform Umraah during Ramadan. The prophet said that if you do Umraah during Ramzaan, it's like doing hajj with me. It's very important. So many people come from different countries, like on the first day there were one million people doing Umraah and I was one of them."

More about Aly Goni

Aly made his debut with MTV dating reality show Splitsvilla 5. He rose to fame after portraying Romesh Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He has also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and the dance show Nach Baliye 9. He was also seen in Bigg Boss 14. Recently, he participated in the cooking-based show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. He has been dating Jasmin for several years now.