Aly Goni pranks an elderly woman at wedding, asks her to guess his religion. Watch what happened next

ByAnanya Das
Nov 30, 2024 03:17 PM IST

Aly Goni hails from Bhaderwah in Jammu & Kashmir. He made his debut with MTV dating reality show Splitsvilla 5.

Actor Aly Goni recently pranked an elderly woman at a wedding. He was accompanied by his girlfriend-actor Jasmin Bhasin to the event. A video of the prank was shared by a person on Instagram. (Also Read | TV couple Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are in no rush to set ‘timelines’ for their marriage)

Aly Goni joked with an elderly person at an event.
Aly Goni joked with an elderly person at an event.

Aly pranks a woman

The clip began with Aly telling a woman in front of him, "Chalo aunty batao main kaunse caste ka hoon (Tell me aunty, I'm from which caste)?" Jasmin Bhasin, sitting near him, added, "Kya lagraha hai dekh k (What do you think after looking after him)?"

The video next showed Aly twisting his moustache and saying, "Aunty ne pehchaan liya mujhe. Aunty main kause jaat ka hoon? Rajput hoon na main? Pehchann liya aapne ek baari (Aunty has recognized me. Aunty, I'm from which caste? I'm Rajput, right? You recognised me in one go)."

Aly leaves the woman in shock

A little later, he revealed his name and religion to the woman, who was surprised. After that, Aly, Jasmin and the woman laughed. Aly then said, "Nahi main lagta nahi hoon. Main sabko poonchta hoon. Sabko lagta hai Punjabi lagunga, Rajput lagunga (I don't look like that. I ask everyone. Everone thinks I'm either Punjabi or Rajput)."

Internet reacts to Aly's prank

The video was shared with the caption, "Aly did prank with an aunty in the marriage ceremony. Aly Goni. Jasmin Bhasin." A fan said, "She was taken by surprise; her mouth fell open." A comment read, "Aunty didn't expect it." "Jasmine is literally crazy about Ali; even her voice reflects her love for Aly. I'm just waiting for their wedding," a person wrote.

About Aly

Aly made his debut with MTV dating reality show Splitsvilla 5. He rose to fame after portraying Romesh Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He has also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and the dance show Nach Baliye 9. He was also seen in Bigg Boss 14.

Recently, he participated in the cooking-based show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. He has been dating Jasmin for several years now.

