Amitabh Bachchan lauds his makeup man of 50 years on KBC 17: 'His brother died but he still came to work'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been working in the film industry for about 55 years and out of those, the last 50 have been spent with the same make up man. On Saturday, Deepak Sawant took to Instagram to share a clip from a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, where Amitabh praised his dedication to work. Amitabh Bachchan praised his makeup man during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh sings praises for his makeup man

In the clip, shot during an intermission on the show, Deepak fixed Amitabh's hair and makeup as the actor regaled the audience with stories about him and Deepak.

“Ye hai Deepak Sawant. 50 saal hogaya inko humare sath kaam karte hue. Aur ek baat bata dein, 50 saalon mein humne kareeb 200 films kiya hai. Koi bhi aisa din nahi tha jab woh humare sath nahi the. Ekdum duty bount, samay pe aaege, chaahe kuch bhi hojae. Aur ek baat bolne mein thoda gambhir samasya hai lekin hum bol hi dete hain… 3 din pehle, Deepak Sawant ke bhai ka mrityu hogaya aur uske bawajood ye kaam par aae hain. Inko tha ki aaj kaam hai toh kaam karna hai. Ye integrity aur commitment hota hai.”

It translates to: "This is Deepak Sawant. He has been working with me for 50 years. And let me tell you, in these 50 years, I have done around 200 films together. There wasn’t a single day when he wasn’t with me. Absolutely duty-bound, always on time, no matter what happens.

There’s something a bit serious to say, but I’ll still say it… Three days ago, Deepak Sawant’s brother passed away, and even then he came to work. He felt that since there was work today, he must do it. This is what integrity and commitment truly are.”

What did Deepak Sawant say?

Sharing the video, Deepak Sawant wrote, “Mr. Bachchan’s kind words and appreciation always keep me grounded. Working with someone so humble, respectful, and loving towards his team is a blessing. At 76, his grace and encouragement still inspire my dedication to him.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 ended on Friday as Amitabh Bachchan bid his fans a tearful goodbye on the show. He will most likely be back the next season.