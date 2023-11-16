Amitabh Bachchan on KBC: 'I have cleaned utensils several times, even the bathroom sink'

Amitabh Bachchan has said that he has cleaned utensils several times, and added that he even cleaned the bathroom sink. Talking to a contestant on his popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh also wondered why anyone would think that he has not done any household chores. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘when I don’t watch we win')

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 15.

Contestant Harsh Shah shared in detail, the business that he handles, he also asked host Amitabh Bachchan if he had ever cleaned utensils. He said, "I handle my father's business. We have a manufacturing unit of plastic monofilament yarns. These threads are used in making the cleaning scrubs. Sir, have you ever cleaned utensils?"

Amitabh says he has cleaned bathroom sink several times

An excited Amitabh told him, “Ha sir, kai baar bartan saaf kiya hai, kitchen ka chilamchii saaf kiya hai, bathroom me jo basin hota hai, use saaf kiya. Aisa kyu lagta hai ki humne na kiya hoga (Yes, sir. I have cleaned utensils several times, even the bathroom sink. Why do you think I have never done these things)?”

Earlier on the show, the contestant also told Amitabh that the word Garba (Gujarati dance form) came from the word Garbh. He added that Gujaratis prepare an earthen form and place a diya in its middle and worship it by the name of Garbh. Amitabh then informed Harsh that he got to learn a new thing with the conversation.

Amitabh urges fans to say no to piracy

Later, when a question about torrents came, Amitabh urged his fans and the studio audience to always watch movies on the big screen. He asked them to avoid illegal downloads of any film.

Amitabh's recent projects

Amitabh has many projects in the pipeline. He was most recently seen in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Next up, he will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and in Kalki 2898 AD. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin. He will also be seen with Rajinikanth in the film that is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.

