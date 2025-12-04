Amitabh Bachchan playfully urges India Women’s Cricket coach to allow junk food on KBC 17

Kaun Banega Crorepati, a popular quiz show hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has welcomed a wide range of celebrities from different walks of life in its ongoing 17th season. Recently, the show featured cricketer Shafali Verma and a few of her teammates from the India Women's Cricket team. India Women’s Cricket team will be seen on the latest epsiode of KBC 17(Instagram/sonytvofficial)

Big B's junk food request

During a particular moment, Amitabh started teasing the team about indulging in junk food, especially during the tournament, according to The Times of India. In reply, Shafali stated that this was not the case.

"Nahi sir, coach bol rahe hai, coach se puchiye (No sir, the coach is saying no. You should ask the coach)," she said.

Adding to this, Sneh Rana joked that the team even makes the coach follow a proper diet. Soon after, Amitabh curiously asked whether the team celebrated the recent World Cup victory by eating pizza.

He then turned toward coach Amol Mazumdar and said, “Ab toh ye World Cup jeet kar aaye hai. Ab inhe junk food allowed kar do (They have won the World Cup. Now allow them to have junk food).” But Mazumdar, in reply, said, "Nahi (no)."

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares Kaun Banega Crorepati team took him for a dineout, but his heart mourns: ‘The show must go on’

The episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 featuring the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team will be aired on Friday, December 5. Among those present will be Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Kaur Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, as well as Head Coach Amol Muzumdar.

Last month, Team India defeated South Africa during the T20 World Cup 2025 by 52 runs.

What did Shafali Verma say?

In a promo of the new episode, Shafali engaged with Amitabh in a candid conversation. On being asked about her journey in the sport, she shared that she initially began playing cricket "with the boys in a boys' academy as there was no cricket academy for girls."

Shafali further shared that she got out on zero during her debut match. To this, Amitabh replied, “There is nothing to get embarrassed about. The person who gets zero, becomes the hero later in life.”

Another promo of the show features Amitabh dancing with the women's cricket team, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur taught him the steps. On the work front, Amitabh's recent outing was in Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur', where he provided his voice narration.

FAQs

Where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati?

It is aired on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

How to watch KBC episodes online?

Fans can stream the latest episodes on Sony LIV.