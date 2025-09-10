Amitabh Bachchan says ‘patniji bahut khush ho jaaegi aaj’ as Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant calls him ‘Jayaphilic’

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is often seen having fun conversations with Kaun Banega Crorepati contestants, and this week began on another light-hearted note. A contestant named Dhara from Vadodara, Gujarat, educated Big B on certain terminologies and called him “Jayaphilic” on seeing his love for his wife. Contestant expresses admiration for Amitabh Bachchan's love for Jaya Bachchan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant on Amitabh Bachchan's love for Jaya Bachchan

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Dhara shared that she is an ambivert and that her parents always supported her, encouraging her to do whatever she wanted. As Big B was unfamiliar with the word, he asked Dhara to explain it, to which the contestant revealed that extroverts are people who often dominate conversations and don’t let others speak, while introverts are those with whom he has to make an effort to communicate. She further added that since she lies somewhere in between, she is an ambivert. Big B looked confused and said, “I am taking some time, because I am thinking about who I am.”

When Dhara answered the ₹15,000 question related to birdwatching, she shared that it is her hobby. She then educated Amitabh Bachchan on how birdwatchers are called aviphilics. Dhara added, “There is one thing that is associated with you in the whole world, you are Jayaphilic. Everyone would like ma’am, but who would love her as much as you do?” Big B replied, “Thank you so much, Patniji bohot khush ho jaaegi aaj karyakram dekh kar. (My wife will be very happy today seeing this programme).”

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s relationship

They first worked together in Guddi (1971), where Amitabh had a small role, and their on-screen chemistry soon translated into a deep real-life bond. After appearing together in films like Abhimaan and Zanjeer, Big B tied the knot with Jaya in 1973. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Shweta Bachchan, in 1974 and son Abhishek Bachchan in 1976. While Abhishek went on to become a popular actor in Bollywood, Shweta chose to stay away from the big screen and limelight.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movie

Amitabh is currently busy hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Earlier, in 2024, Big B impressed everyone with his performance as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD. Now, he will be seen reprising his role in the film’s sequel, which is set to go on floors in December this year. The film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.