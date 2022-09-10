Home / Entertainment / Tv / Amitabh Bachchan says snakes scare him, recalls he shot with real one thinking it was fake: ‘I was almost dead'

Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:28 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he is scared of snakes, but added that he once shot with a real one, believing it was fake.

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amitabh Bachchan once shot for a film sequence that required a snake on his chest. Recalling the incident, the veteran actor said he was very scared. Amitabh made the revelation on the latest episode of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he shoots 14 hours a day post recovery from Covid-19)

When contestant Naveen told the host that he once got fever when he accidentally saw a snake in a park, Amitabh said, "What should I tell you? I have had a fever so many times, for the same reason. I am in a profession, where it is very difficult to stay away from snakes."

He added, "We often have scenes that require us to talk to snakes and request them to not bite us. In one of my scenes I had a snake on my chest. I can’t tell you I was almost dead and told them I can't do it, I may leave the film. I told my director I won’t be able to do this scene."

Amitabh then revealed that he was convinced it would be a rubber snake, only then he took upon to the shooting. "After a lot of difficulty they told me that we will keep a fake rubber snake in front of you and you can say your dialogues to him and I was like yes that could be done. After holding it I was very calm, I talked to the fake snake, asking him to not bite me and go back. The scene went perfectly fine and people clapped on the sets. Afterwards, one of my assistants told me that the snake was not made of rubber, it was a real snake with whom I did the scene. Arre sir kya batayein. itna peeta humne usko (I beat him up)," the Bollywood star said jokingly.

