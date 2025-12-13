Angry Baseer Ali doesn’t want to talk about Nehal Chudasama after Bigg Boss 19: ‘Main tang aa chuka hoon’

After the Bigg Boss 19 finale, equations among the housemates continue to shift. Now, contestant Baseer Ali has come forward to lash out at Nehal Chudasama and announced that he has cut ties with her, bluntly saying “mera peecha chhod do.” At the time of the eviction, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama appeared to share a cordial bond.

Baseer Ali gets angry

At the time of the eviction, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama appeared to share a cordial bond. However, that seems to have changed. Recently, during an outing, photographers asked Baseer about Nehal, to which he replied that he is fed up with his name being linked to hers.

An annoyed Baseer said, “Main tang aa chuka hoon saare clips dekh kar (I am fed up of seeing all those clips). I don't want to keep the friendship. I am fed up of hearing the word 'immature'. Mera peecha chodho. Mujhe dosti nahi rakhni hai… Get a life… Stay away from me and my name… Fans bhi bore hogaye (Fans are also bored now).”

“Itni hatred… Aage badho zindagi mein (move on in life). I just want her to stay away from me and my name. Wherever she is going, she is using my name and repeating the same story again and again. Baar baar Baseer Baseer! Khud ka kuch karo. Bigg Boss khatam ho chuka hai (Do something in your life. Bigg Boss is over),” he added.

During the same outing, Baseer was also asked about Gaurav Khanna winning Bigg Boss 19. To this, he said that the final verdict was made by the viewers, and Gaurav Khanna is indeed the victor of Bigg Boss 19.

About Baseer and Nehal

Speaking about Baseer Ali, he had formed a special bond with Nehal inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, following their double eviction, Baseer unfollowed Nehal on social media. He revealed that he had seen some clips where Nehal spoke negatively about him, admitting he was unable to digest it. That’s why he decided to end his close friendship with the model. Bigg Boss 19 ended on December 7.