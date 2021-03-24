Anita Hassanandani cracks up as Rohit Reddy and Steve Carell's Michael Scott fight over cake, watch

Rohit Reddy celebrated his birthday earlier this week, with Anita Hassanandani leaving no stone unturned to make sure it was a memorable affair. A day after his birthday, Rohit shared a hilarious video in which he wasn't able to eat his cake, thanks to Steve Carell's Michael Scott, a popular character from The Office.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Rohit was seated beside the couple's big television with a plate of cake in his hand. Every time he would lift the spoonfull of cake, Michael from the television would scream, "No." The synchronisation of the scene with Rohit's attempt left Anita in splits. The actor, who was filming the moment, could be heard fighting her laughter.

Rohit shared the video with the caption, "They said I could have my cake and eat it too! But, i guess not! @anitahassanandani cracking up back there thanks to my impeccable acting skills!" Anita took to the comment section and dropped laughing emojis.

The Office is a popular American mockumentary that ran from 2005 to 2013. The show humorously depicts a team's everyday work lives. The series also starred Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, BJ Novak, Melora Hardin, David Denman and Leslie David Baker among many others. Although the show has ended, it continues to be popular among sitcom viewers.

On Rohit's birthday, Anita flooded social media with videos and wishes for him. She first shared a video montage of the couple's romantic moments together. This included a hot air balloon ride and dancing in the streets of a foreign tourist destination. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! @rohitreddygoa Mumma and @aaravvreddy love you the most."

She then shared a picture from the moment they welcomed their son Aaravv and said, "Your birth as a Father! Happiest Birthday to making memories with this little one."

Anita and Rohit welcomed Aaravv in February. The couple announced the name of their newborn after comedian and television personality Bharti Singh accidentally revealed the name on her social media account. The couple has also created a standalone Instagram account for the little one.

