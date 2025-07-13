Ankit Gupta reveals the reason behind adopting vegetarian diet: ‘I had a gastric and panic attack’

Actor Ankit Gupta recently opened up about switching to a vegetarian diet, saying he took the decision after suffering a gastric and panic attack. Ankit Gupta shares his ultimate health hack

In a candid conversation with Farah Khan in her vlog, Ankit shared the story behind his decision. In the video, Farah said she had planned to cook tawa chicken but was shocked that Ankit had changed his diet. She asked him about it, to which the actor said, “I’ve turned vegetarian, but will eat chicken since you’re making it."

Ankit made it clear that his switch to vegetarianism wasn't based on religious beliefs, but was instead triggered by a health crisis. He shared, “I didn’t turn vegetarian for any religious reasons. I had a gastric and panic attack for which I was hospitalised. You feel breathlessness, BP shoots up and you just feel you cannot breathe."

Since then, he has been consciously monitoring his diet and overall health. He added that the incident forced him to be more mindful about his routine.

When it comes to his work slate, he mentions that he has limited options in hand. He shared that Khatron Ke Khiladi had already started, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was on but was “not meant” for him. So, the last option he had was going for Bigg Boss.

More about Ankit

Ankit known for his roles as Parth Kashyap in Sadda Haq, Garv Priyom Thakur in Begusarai, Fateh Singh Virk in Udaariyaan, Jahaan Mehta in Junooniyatt, and Ranvijay Rana in Maati Se Bandhi Dor. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. Previously, he was in the news for his relationship wih Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. However, recently, speculation arose that the two had parted ways after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Priyanka and Ankit met on the set of Udaariyaan and developed a strong friendship.