Ankit Gupta breaks silence on dating rumours, threatens legal action: 'My dignity is not public property'

Television actor Ankit Gupta, known for Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16, has recently addressed the persistent link-up rumours surrounding his personal life. The actor, who has been frequently associated with his co-stars, notably Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, has expressed his frustration over baseless speculations. (Also read: Ankit Gupta quits Terre Ho Jaayein Hum, show with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, amid breakup rumours: ‘I need some time’) Ankit Gupta expressed frustration over baseless link-up stories urging respect for his privacy.(Instagram/6_ankitgupta)

‘Absolutely no respect for boundaries’

On Friday, Ankit took to his Instagram account and posted a statement emphasising the importance of respecting personal boundaries and the impact of such rumours on his and others' reputations.

The statement read, "There comes a point where silence starts to feel like consent and I'm no longer okay with that. Over the past few months, I've seen countless stories, edits, and assumptions being made about my personal life — with no truth, no context, and absolutely no respect for boundaries. The recent attempt to link me with someone I don't even know, just because they appeared in the same frame, is not just absurd - it's disturbing."

“Let me say this very clearly. I am a private person. What I choose to share, I share this intention. But what I will not accept is this growing culture of inventing narratives, linking me with strangers, or using my name and face to gain views, likes and attention,” the statement said.

"From this point on, any individual or platform spreading false, defamatory, or invasive content about me will be met with legal action - including defamation cases. Having a public life does not mean my dignity is public property. So let's be clear: I'm not here to play along, I'm here to protect what's mine. So before you publish or forward anything ask yourself: is it real, is it respectful, or is it nonsense?"

Internet reacts

Friends and fans supported Ankit's statement and asked for respect for the actor's privacy. Actor Tina Dutta commented, "Proud of you buddy.. This was much needed… Unfortunately People lack basic etiquettes these days (sic)"

One fan wrote, "It's time we respect those boundaries and stop the baseless gossip."

Another fan commented, "Much needed post, im so glad u finally gave these people this. They have no shame is respecting others privacy and life. Kutch bhi they speak. (They speak whatever). Well said anks. Always support u for the right (sic)"