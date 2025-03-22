Ankit Gupta quits Terre Ho Jaayein Hum, show with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, amid breakup rumours: ‘I need some time’

Television actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had long been rumoured to be dating. However, recently, speculation arose that the two had parted ways after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Amid this, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankit revealed that he backed out of the show Terre Ho Jaayein Hum, which was set to feature him alongside Priyanka. Ankit Gupta adds fuel to breakup rumours as he quits show with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Ankit Gupta quits show with Priyanka amid breakup rumours

Adding fuel to the breakup rumours, when asked about his project with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the actor expressed his desire to take a break and said, "Yes, I backed out of the project with Ravi-Sargun. I don’t think I would be able to commit to that project right now. Maybe I need some time for myself to rejuvenate and recharge. As I said, that’s probably why I won’t do Khatron Ke Khiladi this year either. I’m just taking time for myself, so I’m not thinking about work at the moment."

For the unversed, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta recently launched their YouTube channel, Dreamiyata Drama. In December last year, they announced that after Udaariyaan, Ankit and Priyanka would be reuniting as the lead pair in their show Terre Ho Jaayein Hum, leaving fans excited. Their on-screen chemistry in Udaariyaan was loved by audiences, and fans were eagerly awaiting their return as a romantic pair. However, it now seems that Priyanka will be paired with a new co-star.

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's relationship

Priyanka and Ankit met on the set of Udaariyaan and developed a strong friendship. They both also participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16 together. Their playful banter in the house won over fans, who couldn't stop shipping them. Even after the show, they were seen together in several music videos. However, they consistently maintained that they were just friends. Reports of their breakup surfaced online when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, they have not deleted any of their pictures together.