Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and he were targeted on show, but she ‘got lucky’

Ankit Gupta, who is the latest one to be evicted from Salman Khan's ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 16, has said that his co-contestant on the show, and close friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got ‘lucky’ and added that if he's offered a chance to go back on the show, he'd do so only for her. (Also read: Ankit Gupta delivers ‘sabke muh pe chanta’, takes a stand for himself)

In a recent episode of the show, Priyanka was given the option of either evicting Ankit or redeeming ₹25 lakh for the prize money of the game. She decided to save him, much to his happiness and was widely praised by his fans as well. However, he was later voted out of Bigg Boss 16.

Speaking with ETimes, Ankit said, "The so-called 'mandali' (group which currently includes Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan) targetted me and got me out of the show. Even Archana (Gautam) became part of that gang and did the same. Their targets have always been me and Priyanka, but this time Priyanka luckily got saved from the nominations and I was evicted."

Asked if he would go back to Bigg Boss 16, Ankit said, “I would only go for Priyanka.” Ankit and Priyanka have had a good chemistry on the show and often support each other during tasks.

Earlier this month, Priyanka went to the confession room and opened up about hpw everyone views her equation with Ankit."I am simple girl jise shadi bhi karni hai, ghar basana hai. Ankit ke case ko lekar main zaada emotional ho rahi hu aur is poore cheez mein main galat padd gai. Logon ke liye meri image yahi hojaegi ki bahut chik chik karti hai (I want to get married, settle down. I am getting too emotional about Ankit and I feel stuck in all of it. That's how people will think of me now that I nag a lot),” she said. Priyanka added, “I feel really angry at myself, Bigg Boss. I want to slap myself. Now I am tense whether I will find work in the future or not."

Last month, Ankit was widely praised for standing up against the then-house captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She would often favour her friends Shiv Thakare.

