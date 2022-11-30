Ankit Gupta delivers ‘sabke muh pe chanta’, takes a stand for himself in new Bigg Boss promo. Watch

Bigg Boss 16 house had got a new task for captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She was supposed to rank the inmates of Bigg Boss in the order of their involvement in the house from 1 to 11. A promo of the upcoming episode showed Nimrit favouring her friends like Shiv Thakare. Ankit Gupta lost his cool over the same and slammed Nimrit for keeping him at a lower position for his involvement in the Bigg Boss house. Tina Datta also expressed her anger at Nimrit's decision. Fans praised Ankit for taking a stand for himself in the comment section. (Also read: Salman Khan schools Sumbul’s dad in front of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s parents on Bigg Boss 16: Aapko lagta hai...)

Colors TV shared the promo on their social media handle with the caption, “Nimrit ki raay jaankar badlege ghar waalon ke tevar! (After knowing Nimrit's opinions, will there be a change in contestants' attitude)."

The promo opened with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia asking Shiv Thakare to come to rank number one. Immediately, Ankit Gupta said, “Yaha toh dosti chordo Nimrit (At least, leave your friendship aside).” She said, “Mere hisab mai jo bhi kar rahi hoon, woh bilkul sahi hai (Whatever I am doing with my conscience, it is completely right).” Nimrit placed Tina Dutta on rank 8, to which furious Tina said, “I don't agree to this.” Nimrit said, “Ankit ko mai rank 11.” Then, Ankit lost his composure and said, “Sabse kam involvement ke baad bhi, nauve hafte tak yaha pe hoon, ye aap sab ke muh pe chaata hai (Even after my less involvement, I am standing here in the 9th week. It is a slap to all of you).” The inmates cheered for him at the end of the video.

Many fans praised Ankit Gupta's reaction in the comments section of the promo. One person commented, “Ankit rocked (fire emoji), baaki sare shocked (Everyone is shocked).” Another person wrote, “Ankit Gupta ki ek line nimrit ke itne lambe dialogue par bhaari (Ankit's one sentence beat Nimrit's long dialogue) Ankit rocked.” Other person commented, “Lol, everyone cheering on Ankit for his last statement is a treat to watch (laughing and red heart emojis).” “Ankit, finally on fire”, wrote one viewer. “Nimrit and mandle (her group) never play fair”, commented another person.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and would now air on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm instead of 9:30 pm.

