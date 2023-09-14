Zohrajabeen teaser: Randeep Hooda, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary come together for B Praak’s sad romantic track

Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming sad romantic track Zohrajabeen. Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared the teaser which he captioned, “Pyaar poora ho ya adhura..Pyaar to pyaar hota hai #zohrajabeenteaserout now #Zohrajabeen15 September ko aa raha hai (love story is complete or incomplete, its still a love story, Zohrajabeen coming on September 15)! Stay tuned!” Also read: Randeep Hooda's girlfriend and actor Lin Laishram shares their safari picture to wish him on his 47th birthday Randeep Hooda and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in stills from Zohrajabeen teaser.

The song will also feature Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Sung by B Praak and Jaani has penned the lyrics of Zohrajabeen, while Arvindr Khaira has directed the video. The full song will be out on September 15.

Sharing the first song poster, Randeep had written on Instagram, "Kya adhuri prem kahani hii pyaar ko amar banati hai (does unrequited love make for an undying love story)? #Zohrajabeen coming soon."

Randeep Hooda's upcoming film

In the coming months, Randeep will be seen headlining Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The film is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

Randeep Hooda's body of work

Randeep Hooda has often stunned the audience with his acting skills. Not limiting himself to any particular genre or style, Hooda has played different roles from a vicious kidnapper to a police officer and a tortured prisoner in Pakistan. Randeep made his debut with Monsoon Wedding, got a lot of popularity with films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Rang Rasiya, Jism 2 and many more. Randeep made his Hollywood debut in 2020 with the film Extraction. With Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, he is making a debut as a director. Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film. The release date is yet to be confirmed.

