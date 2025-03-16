Bigg Boss 16 couple Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta part ways? Actors unfollow each other on Instagram

Television actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, who rose to fame with their show Udaariyaan, have long been rumoured to be dating. However, according to Instant Bollywood, the two have now unfollowed each other, leaving fans wondering if they have parted ways. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta spark breakup rumours.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and he were targeted on show, but she ‘got lucky’)

Priyanka and Ankit unfollow each other

Priyanka and Ankit participated together in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16. Though they maintained that they were only friends, their chemistry had fans believing otherwise. After the show ended, they were often seen spending time together and sharing affectionate pictures on Instagram. In fact, recent rumours about their marriage were circulating on the internet. Amid this buzz, the portal shared a screenshot showing Ankit and Priyanka unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Their fans expressed disappointment, with one commenting, "Oh no! How is this possible? One of my favourite jodis, Priyankit—I thought this relationship would definitely get a name." Another wrote, "Impossible, yaar… Aisa nahi ho sakta (this cannot happen)." One fan remarked, "Nazar is so real." Another hopeful comment read, "They’ll come back stronger than ever."

Although the Udaariyaan stars have unfollowed each other, they have not deleted any images from their time together. However, this has left fans speculating whether they have split up. Neither of them has ever confirmed their relationship, consistently referring to each other as “best friends.”

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s bond

Ankit and Priyanka first met while filming their show Udaariyaan. Their on-screen chemistry won over fans, making them one of television’s most beloved couples. They later entered Salman’s reality show Bigg Boss 16, where their cute banter had fans rooting for them. Salman himself was often seen teasing them about their bond in the house. While Ankit was evicted by the housemates, Priyanka finished in third place but remained content with her journey.

In addition to their TV careers, the two have appeared together in several music videos, including Kuch Itnee Haseen, Baar Baar, and more. Priyanka and Ankit are now set to reunite on screen in Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s show Terre Ho Jaayein Hum, which will stream on the YouTube channel Dreamiyata Dramaa.