World Health Day 2025| Celebs Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Karan Veer Mehra share their health hacks

On World Health Day, stars like Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Karan Veer Mehra, Isha Malviya and Shefali Zariwala open up about their wellness secrets, from daily workouts and cold water therapy to meditation and weight training. Get inspired by their tips for a healthier, happier you! World Health Day 2025| Ankit, Priyanka, Karan & other celebs share their health hacks

Ankit Gupta shares his ultimate health hack

Ankit Gupta

I believe everyone should commit to at least 45 minutes of physical activity daily, whether it’s working out, walking, playing a game, dancing, or practising martial arts. Just like brushing your teeth, make it a routine. I’ve seen the positive changes in my body since making this a priority in my life, even when work got busy. It’s something I now consistently follow and encourage others to do for better health.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary shares her ultimate health hack

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

My health hack has been focusing on both my physical and mental well-being. I’ve made personal growth a priority, always working to strike a balance between body and mind. Regular workouts have been essential in my routine, helping me stay grounded and energized through both good and tough times. This balance is my go-to practice for overall well-being.

Karan Veer Mehra shares his ultimate health hack

Karan Veer Mehra

Other than regular physical activity, a health hack that works for me is cold water therapy. I do ice therapy and massages for my face and neck to reduce puffiness, improve skin tone, and minimize wrinkles. These practices, along with overall body care, have become a priority for me.

Isha Malviya shares her ultimate health hack

Isha Malviya

I’ve prioritized nurturing a healthy mind and cultivating strong internal well-being. For me, good mental health is important for my overall health. I meditate daily which helps me stay centred, listen to music as it is my stress buster and connect with family, especially chat with my daadi as it uplifts my mood. I learnt this lesson from my father and it shaped my perspective: to maintain a healthy body, one must first foster a healthy mind.

Shefali Jariwala shares her ultimate health hack

Shefali Jariwala

Over time, I’ve shifted my focus to weight training and have stopped doing cardio. As we age, we lose muscle, and by 50-60, muscle becomes your best friend. People who look 30 at that age often do weight training. I complement it with spontaneous dancing and try to stay active even when indoors. I also have a fun routine: every hour, I do 10 squats, no matter where I am or who I’m with. It’s a simple practice that keeps me active without straining my body.