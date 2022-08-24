Anupamaa written update Aug 24: Anuj comes out of coma, exposes Barkha and Ankush

This episode of Anupamaa brings a lot of happiness to Anupamaa’s life. While Barkha and Ankush continue to throw hateful accusations at Anupamaa questioning her integrity and love towards Anuj, he gains his consciousness and reveals the truth. Keep reading this article for all the latest updates. Also Read| Anupamaa recap: Vanraj visits Anuj at Kapadia's house as celebrations start

Anupamaa hits back at Barkha

When Barkha handovers the legal documents to throw Anupamaa out of the Kapadia empire, she is confident that she is going to win the battle. However, Anupamaa is not going to let this happen so easily. She takes the legal notice and burns it down leaving everyone in shock. Barkha reverts that she can bring more such notices. To which, Anupamaa asks her to hold on to the drama so she can take Anuj to his room first to save him the pain of seeing her true side.

When she returns, Ankush and Barkha throw a row of hateful questions at Anupamaa blaming her for everything wrong in Anuj’s life. They also draft a legal document to take away the signing authority from Anupamaa’s hands so Ankush can take charge of the business until Anuj comes back. Anupamaa doesn’t pay heed to their irrelevant claims and legal notices. She continues to pray to Lord Krishna for Anuj. Keep reading to find out how this storm will pass through Anupamaa’s life.

Anuj reveals the truth

While Anupamaa prays for Anuj’s health, Anuj starts responding to his treatment. Soon he gains strength and calls for Anupamaa. When Anupamaa comes, the rest of the family members also follow her. Anuj is now fully awake and is able to talk as well. He admits that he has heard everything and that he will not stay silent now.

He castigates Barkha and Ankush for attempting to take away his business from him. Barkha and Ankush immediately change their tone and start justifying their behavior but Anuj has now seen their reality. He tells him the truth about not just what happened at the cliff but also the truth that he already knew about Ankush. Barkha remains shocked to know that Anuj already knew of Ankush’s closed business in the USA. Before Anuj could say anything more, little Anu enters the room and runs to meet her father. Anupamaa, Anuj, and Anu celebrate Anuj’s birthday once again.

The Shah family also joins in, while Barkha, Ankush, and Adhik pretend to care for Anuj once again. In the next episode, watch how Anuj will show Barkha and Ankush their position in the family. They beg for Anupamaa’s forgiveness but to no avail. Keep watching this space for all the updates.

