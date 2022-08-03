Anupamaa written update August 3: Hasmukh breaks down, scolds Vanraj and Pakhi for disrespecting Anupamaa

In this episode of Anupamaa, Hasmukh breaks down as his beloved daughter-in-law Anupamaa leaves the Shah house forever. On the other hand, Anupamaa relives her insults and gets stressed out. Anuj and Anu try to cheer her up. Barkha also gets tensed as Anuj says he has some important news to share with the family. Keep reading this article to know more. Also Read| Anupamaa recaps: Anupamaa leaves the Shah house with a heavy heart

Hasmukh lashes out at everyone

Anupamaa says goodbye to Hasmukh outside the Shah house. They both break down as the former leaves the house with the intention of never coming back. Anupama further breaks down in the car as she relives the insults thrown at her by her own children. She panics in the car, while Anuj and Anu go inside the Kapadia house. They prepare to surprise Anupama.

On the other hand, Hasmukh, who loves Anupamaa as his daughter instead of his daughter-in-law, is in distress over her pain. He expresses his despair to his family members. He scolds everyone and says that when one disrespects a woman like Anupamaa, no good can come to their house. Vanraj gets worried about him. Hasmukh lashes out at Vanraj and Toshu as well for not stopping Pakhi from disrespecting Anupama. He screams at Pakhi for being the most selfish and thankless daughter. Kavya tries to calm him down, but he refuses to listen to anyone. Kinjal gives him his medicines but he refuses to take them as well. Vanraj, Toshu, and Pakhi feel embarrassed about their behavior.

Anuj announces some important news

Ankush, Barkha, and Adhik worry at home as they wait for Anuj to give them important news. As Anuj and Anu enter the house, Barkha becomes alarmed and pretends to be an ideal sister-in-law. Sara comes and greets Anu and Anuj. Anuj looks distressed. Before he leaves, he makes sure to remind everyone that he does have something important to announce. Barkha gets more anxious at this.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa struggles to come out of her trauma. Finally, she gets out of the car and comes to her room. She finds a sweet message left by Anu to cheer her up. Anuj and Anu wait for Anupamaa to come out. They all take a sigh of relief as Anupamaa pretends to feel better. Back at the Shah house, Hasmukh continues to feel distressed and angry at his family members.

In the next episode, we will see Pakhi finally realising her mistakes. She will be seen regretting her behavior and asking Vanraj to help her apologise to Anupamaa. It remains to be seen if Anupamaa will accept her apology and if Anuj will support Anupamaa if she decides to go back to the Shah house. Read the next written update on HT highlights to know more.

