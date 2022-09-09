Anupamaa written update September 9: Anuj snaps at Anupamaa for making him feel helpless

The latest episode of Anupamaa is a shocker for the fans of Anuj and Anupamaa. Anuj, who has been the perfect boyfriend and husband all this while, releases his frustrations on Anupamaa for the first time. He blames her for making him feel helpless about his situation. Meanwhile, the tension between Toshu and Rakhi Dave continues but the secret still remains safe between the two. Keep reading this article to know more. Also Read| Anupamaa recap: Anuj feels uneasy without Anupamaa

Baby’s welcome celebrations continue

The celebrations continue in the Shah household as the family performs more rituals to welcome Kinjal’s baby. Anupamaa gifts a sweet hanging to the baby; the rest of the family follows with their presents. Rakhi Dave gets emotional before leaving the baby and Kinjal behind. She takes Kinjal’s leave while Kinjal gets worried for her mother. Rakhi makes an excuse to hide Toshu’s secret and looks to Anupamaa for help.

She makes Anupamaa promise her that no matter what happens she will always support Kinjal. Anupamaa agrees to this, leaving Toshu anxious about his future. Meanwhile, Leela continues to pass snide remarks at little Anu for trying to play with the baby. Anu starts crying and Anupamaa confronts Leela over her rude behavior toward Anu. After the function, Anupamaa gets ready to leave, but Leela demands her to come early the following day for another function.

Anupamaa gets worried about being able to reach on time as she has other responsibilities as well but Leela is not ready to compromise. Vanraj makes an interesting suggestion to Anupamaa before she leaves. Keep reading to find out what Vanraj says that leaves Anupamaa surprised.

Anuj snaps at Anupamaa

Anupamaa returns home to Anuj who is busy with office work now. Anupamaa informs him of what Vanraj suggested to her. Anuj is also astonished to know that Vanraj himself invited him and the rest of the family to the upcoming function. Anupamaa and Anuj together make plans to bring their life back to normal as it was before Anuj’s accident.

Back in the Shah house, Kinjal and Toshu spend some quality time with their baby. Kinjal makes a joke about Toshu flirting with other girls which makes Toshu agitated at once. Kinjal calms him down but further enquires him about the turf between him and her mother. Toshu makes an excuse and the matter slides but for how long? Meanwhile, Anuj and Anupamaa get ready for the next function while Anuj finds it difficult to get ready all by himself because of his injuries.

Anupamaa helps him but it only makes him feel more helpless and dependent. He snaps at her, making her feel dejected. However, Anupamaa instantly handles her emotions and leaves Anuj on his own so he feels better.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see the show taking exciting twists and turns when Toshu’s reality comes out. Rakhi Dave proves his infidelity while Anupamaa finds it difficult to believe that his own son betrayed his wife's trust. Keep reading all the latest written updates on HT highlights to know more.

