Anupamaa written update September 16: Toshu defends his extra-marital affair; Vanraj slaps him

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we will see the true colors of Paritosh as he continues to defend himself without an ounce of regret for what he did. Anupamaa asks Kinjal to decide how she wants to punish Paritosh. Vanraj also expresses his disappointment at Toshu while Leela makes some really abrupt arguments in her grandson's defence, to which Anupamaa gives a befitting reply. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also Read| Anupamaa recap: Anupamaa exposes Toshu in front of Kinjal and family

Anupamaa asks Kinjal to make the decision

After revealing Toshu’s reality in front of everyone, Anupamaa leaves it to Kinjal to give her final decision over what is to be done with Toshu. Toshu tries to convince Kinjal to forget about his affair and continue their life as normal. Kinjal proposes to get back together with him but on one condition. She suggests she should also have a casual affair outside of their marriage and if Toshu doesn’t have a problem with it, she would forget about his affair.

Toshu gets furious at such prepositions. Vanraj warns Toshu against raising his voice to Kinjal. Kinjal also takes a stand for herself and shows Toshu a mirror of his own betrayal. Toshu is still not ready to accept his mistakes and blames Anupamaa for causing problems in his life. Anuj tries to protect Anupamaa but Toshu has given up all values and virtues. He is only ranting about how everyone is creating a bigger scene of his casual mistake. Keep reading HT highlights to find out what decision Kinjal takes after learning about his casual mistake.

Anupamaa argues with Leela and Rakhi

While Kinjal deals with the truth about her husband’s betrayal, Leela and Rakhi start another fire amidst this drama. Kavya questions Rakhi for not telling the truth earlier, after which Rakhi starts targeting Kavya for breaking Anupamaa’s household previously. Anupamaa stops the two from diverting from the issue but now, it’s time for Leela to spew poison.

She expresses her anger at Anupamaa for exposing Toshu during their baby’s first function. She claims that Anupamaa shouldn’t have told anyone anything and let Toshu reform. Kinjal is shocked to see this side of Leela and Rakhi. Anupamaa argues with the two and gives them a befitting reply over why it was essential for Kinjal to know the facts.

Moreover, Toshu comes to ask his own father that he should understand his situation, given he had been in an affair himself. Vanraj loses his calm at this point and slaps Toshu continuously. In the upcoming episode, Kinjal will break her relationship with Toshu. Vanraj will throw Toshu out of their house, while the latter will continue to blame Anupamaa for all the problems in his life instead of reforming and accepting his mistakes. Keep watching this space for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail