Anupamaa written update May 14: Anuj surprises Anupamaa before their haldi

Anupamaa’s haldi has begun but there is much more entertainment and drama yet to be delivered. Amidst Hasmukh’s illness, Vanraj and Leela’s disdain, Anupamaa continues to struggle to manage her responsibilities and her happiness together. However, this time, she is not alone. Not only Anuj, but her children, friends, and family support her and she outshines herself. (Also Read | Anupama written update May 13: Anuj and Anupama’s haldi ceremony begins amid tensions)

Anupamaa applies haldi on Anuj

In the last episode, we saw Anuj requesting Anupamaa to apply haldi on him before anyone else does. She is worried about the norms of society. Everyone tries to comfort her but she looks at her mother for approval. Kanta agrees and Anupamaa gets ready to put haldi all over Anuj’s face. As soon as she turns back, Anuj is gone. They both play around and dance while Anupamaa struggles to catch Anuj for the haldi. The children try to hinder Anupamaa’s way but Anuj finally comes to Anupamaa. He bows down to her and after this pleasant sequence, she finally applies haldi on his face. She also touches his feet with a promise that she will let Anuj do the same.

Anuj’s surprise for Anupamaa’s haldi

After Anuj, it’s time for Anupamaa’s haldi. While Anupamaa danced and put haldi on Anuj, Anuj has something special planned for her as well. Leela taunts them for not having any shame in front of elders. Malvika, as usual, shuts her off with her sarcasm. Anuj then recites a poem for her and respects her role as Annapurna- the goddess of food and nourishment.

As a surprise gesture, he asks Toshu and the children to get the secret thali. This new thali of haldi doesn’t just have haldi for Anupamaa but the entire set of spices for her haldi ceremony. Anuj explains how she is the queen of all spices and she should be respected by all for this ceremony. He applies haldi on her and then touches her with other spices. Anupamaa recalls how she only received contempt from Vanraj for always being in the kitchen. For the first time, she is receiving admiration for it and we are all hearts for it.

Anuj in the end also promises her that it will not only be her who will handle the household in her new life, he will be an equal participant. He promises her that as much as he respects her for being a homemaker, he will not let that be her identity. After this heartfelt haldi ceremony, we can’t wait for Anuj and Anupamaa to finally get married and start their beautiful journey together. In the upcoming episode, more drama unfolds as Anupamaa and Anuj come closer to the wedding day while Hasmukh struggles with his health. Keep watching this space for more.

