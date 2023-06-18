Anupamaa's Aman Maheshwari shares glimpse of his international web show: ‘I have given only one take for each shot’

Anupamaa actor Aman Maheshwari, who plays the role of Malti's student Nakul on the show, is currently working on his international web series, titled Postcards. The actor has revealed that he was chosen as the producers were looking for an “Indian person who had a really good command of the English language”. He also shared several pictures from the sets this week. Also read: Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly: I go to work with guilt but I'm blessed to have a spouse who's there for our son Aman Maheshwari with Richard Mofe-Damijo on sets of Postcards.

Aman Maheshwari shares pics from sets

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Aman wrote, "Bts from the series #postcards. With the legends @hamishadaryaniahuja @mofedamijo #webseries #netflix #actors #amanmaheshwari #international #shooting #africa #india." He is seen posing for some pictures with Richard Mofe-Damijo behind the camera. He is also seen giving a few shots with him and other co-stars.

Aman on bagging Postcards

Talking about how he landed a role in Postcards, Aman was quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying, "They were looking for an Indian person who had a really good command of the English language, and one of the celebrity stylists who's also my friend recommended my name to the makers, and that's how I bagged this project."

Aman said the project was a “collaboration of Indian and African values”. Sharing his experience of working on the show, he said, "The cast is huge and includes some of the best-known names in world cinema. And my bonding became very amazing with the entire star cast and I have made a strong bond with each one of them but the one with whom I enjoyed a lot working with is Mofe-Damijo. The makers and especially our director Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, are very chilled out, as they let me be free to perform and didn't force anything on me, due to which I have given only one take for each of shot, for which I was praised a lot by the directors. As a result, this was a plus for me."

Aman on Anupamaa

Aman recently joined the cast of Anupamaa. He plays a dancer in Gurukul run by Apara Mehta's Malti and portrays grey shades. In a chat with TellyChakkar, he recently denied that the atmosphere on the show wasn't good and said that he has not had any such experience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail