Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika says she and her in-laws are being misunderstood: 'Negative PR doesn't change the truth'
Anurag Dobhal's wife, Ritika, emphasised her desire for peace and the need to protect her family and unborn child from negativity amid online turmoil.
Earlier this month, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal accused his parents and brother of mentally harassing and torturing him over his interfaith marriage with Ritika Chauhan. The situation escalated when Anurag crashed his car during an Instagram Live. Now, his wife Ritika Chauhan has defended her in-laws, stating that both she and her in-laws are being misunderstood, and has promised to share her side of the story soon.
(Trigger warning: suicide, reckless driving, violent threats)
Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika Chauhan says she's being misunderstood
On Thursday, Ritika took to Instagram and shared a series of stories, speaking about facing negativity despite standing by Anurag when he needed her. She wrote, "What hurts the most is realising that the reality is very different from what is being shown or believed. Just because I'm not an influencer or don't want to express myself online doesn't mean my story doesn't exist or doesn't matter. Basically, I don't do anything for any social Pov's."
She also defended her in-laws, stating that neither her family nor her husband’s family deserves such misunderstanding. She shared, "The same goes for my mother, my brother, my family, and my in-laws. None of us deserve this kind of misunderstanding. As a woman, all I have ever wanted is for my home to stay united. No girl ever wishes to see her family go through something like this. I have always tried my best to fulfil my responsibilities as a wife with sincerity and respect. Now, I carry an even greater responsibility, my unborn child. This little life does not deserve to be surrounded by stress and pain, yet it is affecting us deeply."
She added, "All I ask for is understanding, but still I have a Question. I stood for everyone, right there when everyone needed me, But Where were and are you? When I needed? I just got a negative PR, but that doesn't change the truth. I'll be clearing my Side soon, definitely."
Ritika shared another story, which read, "I never wanted to post this, but I feel the need to say it clearly. I don't want to carry assumptions or negativity just for the sake of online noise. It's not just affecting me it's affecting my family too. I have a life beyond all this, a beautiful one, where I'm holding onto the most precious experience, my baby. And I refuse to let any negativity surround something so pure and untouched. I'm choosing peace, for myself and for my family."
About Anurag Dobhal’s accusations
In his YouTube vlog, Anurag became emotional as he accused his parents and brother Kalam of mental harassment. He claimed that his family opposed his marriage to Ritika and did not allow her to enter their home after the wedding. He also revealed that he and his wife have been living separately since their marriage and alleged that she has now left him.
His brother, however, dismissed all the allegations, claiming that Anurag was making such statements for social media attention.
On March 7, Anurag attempted suicide after crashing his car during an Instagram Live. He was rescued and admitted to the hospital. Following his discharge, he is currently staying with a friend. While Ritika visited him in hospital, she is not living with him at present.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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