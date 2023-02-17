Archana Gautam recalls delivering cylinders during financial crisis in childhood: 'Mujhe 10-20 rupay aate they'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam opened up about her family's financial crisis during her childhood in a new interview. She said she delivered empty cylinders for as low as ten to twenty rupees. Archana was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and later shifted to Mumbai for work. Also read: Archana Gautam reacts to MC Stan not wanting to be friends with her after Bigg Boss

Archana grabbed attention after starring in ETV's Sales Ka Baazigar which starred Ravi Kishan. She went on to become Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and later was awarded the title of Miss Bikini India 2018 and represented India at Miss Bikini Universe in the same year. Archana rose to fame after her Bigg Boss 16 stint. She finished as the 3rd runner-up of the season with MC Stan taking home the winner's title.

During a recent interview, Archana revealed she delivered empty cylinders back in her hometown while her family faced a financial crisis in 2007-2008. She told Siddharth Kannan, “Financial condition achi nahi hoti thi bachpan me, thora sa bade mein. Khali cylinder ki delivery karna, usse mujhe 10-20 rupay aate they. Mai cycle pe ya bike pe le ke ja ke aisa karti thi (While growing up our financial condition wasn't well. I started delivering empty cylinders in exchange of ₹10-20 on a bike or cycle).”

“Meri pehli jo job thi, telecalling ki job hai, usme mujhe ₹6,000 monthly milta tha. Mujhe English aati nahi thi toh mai koshish karti thi ke Hindi me baat kar lu but koi mera phone uthata hi nahi tha, kaat deta tha. Toh unhone mujhe nikal diya job se kyuki koi deal done nahi ho rahi thi. Phir usse badi, ₹10,000- 12,000, aise aise karje job kiya. Aur phir maine settlement kara (My first job was of a tele-caller which got me ₹6,000 but I couldn't get crack a deal as my English wasn't good. They fired me and eventually I got other jobs),” she added. She also said the last company she was working in got shut, forcing her to return to Meerut where she ended up participating in the Ravi Kishan-show.

The Bigg Boss 16 grand finale aired on February 12, Sunday. Besides Archana, the top finalists were MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON