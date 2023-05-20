Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump's relationship status revealed amid cheating scandal drama

The social media world is buzzing with speculation as it was revealed that Ariana Madix did not unfollow her boss and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump on Instagram. Putting an end to the swirling rumors, Madix clarified, "Neither of us followed each other," in response to a query by @byewighellodrama. With this revelation, the focus now shifts to the status of their offline relationship, especially after Vanderpump staunchly defended Madix's cheating ex-boyfriend and co-star, Tom Sandoval. Ariana Madix (left) did not unfollow her boss and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump (right) on Instagram.

In a recent interview with E! News, Vanderpump stood her ground, stating, "I didn't take sides with Tom. I definitely condemned what he did." Fans had criticized Vanderpump for offering comfort to Sandoval during the explosive Season 10 finale of "Vanderpump Rules." Vanderpump further explained her stance, saying, "You know, I can't write him off as a person because he had an affair. The way he handled it, yes, of course."

However, Vanderpump also expressed her reluctance to join the chorus of critics attacking Sandoval. She emphasized, "I don't want to pile on while Sandoval gets lambasted by the whole world" for his actions. Revealing her unique perspective, Vanderpump shared, "Also, I feel like a mother to some of these children. I'm going to try and have a modicum of hope. Maybe for the future."

The attention surrounding the scandal, dubbed 'Scandoval,' has been amplified by the recent episode of the Bravo reality show. Initially, Vanderpump was uncompromising in her criticism of Sandoval, who had engaged in a months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star expressed her incredulity, questioning how Sandoval could betray his girlfriend of almost a decade by "sleeping with one of her best friends."

However, as the emotionally charged episode unfolded, Vanderpump's stance softened when Sandoval began allegedly hyperventilating over his disastrous conversation with Madix. Offering words of solace, she assured him, "It's gonna get better from here on in... It's been all too much, I know." Despite denouncing his behavior, Vanderpump made it clear that she wouldn't abandon Sandoval entirely, emphasizing, "You're not a bad person, Tom, you just did a bad thing."

Also read | Love, lies, Vanderpump! Andy Cohen dives into Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal

The question now lingers about the fate of Madix and Vanderpump's relationship behind the scenes. As the drama continues to unfold, one thing is certain for now—neither of them has severed ties on Instagram. Stay tuned to Page Six's comprehensive coverage of 'Scandoval' for the latest updates on this captivating situation.