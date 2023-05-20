Caught in the Vanderpump love triangle- Andy Cohen spills the tea on cheating scandal involving Tom, Raquel and Ariana

In a shocking turn of events, the infidelity scandal involving Vanderpump Rules cast members Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss has sent shockwaves through the reality TV show. The explosive season 10 finale episode aired on Bravo, exposing the heartbreaking betrayal that unfolded between Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix's best friend. Andy Cohen, host of the Watch What Happens Live show.

TMZ caught up with American TV presenter Andy Cohen, known for his interviews with the stars of Vanderpump Rules, to discuss why this drama has captured the attention of passionate fans. Cohen explained that infidelity is a topic that resonates with many people, as they may have personal experiences or connections to it. He emphasized that the affair happening with Ariana's best friend adds a dramatic and shocking element to the situation.

Cohen went on to say, "There's something in the water in West Hollywood. This isn't the first cheating scandal, and it won't be the last, but it's certainly the biggest and it resonates with the most people." He expressed his desire for Ariana to find her happy ending and stated that as long as she's having fun, he's happy for her.

As the cheating scandal unfolds, reports suggest that Sandoval and Leviss have ended their romance. Just two months after news broke about their months-long affair, the Vanderpump Rules co-stars called it quits. Sources revealed that Raquel "dipped out" and that Sandoval is not the right partner for her.

Sandoval, who was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, publicly apologized for his actions on social media. He expressed remorse for hurting those involved, especially Ariana, and acknowledged his selfish and reckless decisions. Leviss also issued an apology to Madix for her actions and choices.

The fallout from this scandal has not only affected personal relationships but also Sandoval's business ventures. He pleaded with fans to stop boycotting his restaurant and bar, Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge, in a bid to separate his personal mistakes from his professional endeavors.

As fans and viewers process the shocking revelations, the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal continues to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this dramatic saga.