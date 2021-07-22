Arjun Bijlani on third wave scare for kids: We are going through the worst phase of our lives

With the fear of impending third wave of Covid-19 crisis looming large, people can’t help but take enough precautions to ensure it doesn’t hit hard. Actor Arjun Bijlani is scared as a parent because it’s believed that this wave would affect kids the most.

“This is scary. There’s no vaccine yet for kids, and we don’t even know when it will come. This is an unknown territory to be in, and anything unknown obviously scares you. Obviously we’ve got to protect ourselves by wearing masks, but how much can you keep a watch on the kids? They’ll touch their faces, it is difficult to keep track 24/7.” says the actor, father to his six-year-old son, Ayaan.

The 38-year-old, who has been a part of shows such as Ishq Mein Marjawan and the web show State of Siege: 26/11, goes on to say that parents are going through the worst phase of their lives, and so are the children.

“I’ve been saying this for long now. Firstly, there’s no school, outdoor activities are extremely limited. We had to put kids in online classes, which I don’t think any kid is enjoying at all. Exams aren’t held, there are so many things parents are going through,” laments the actor, who recently returned to Mumbai from abroad after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In fact, according to Bijlani, parents are being forced to make their kids do activities which they don’t like.

Explaining his points, he says, “Children don’t want to sit on the laptop the whole day. We’re in a way pushing them to do it. Honestly, deep inside our hearts, we all know that isn’t the right way to educate your child. It really bothers me. I’m sure a lot of parents are worried. We just want to get through this pandemic, I hope it gets over soon.”