Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani broke up last year.
Asha Negi was 'bashed' by fans after first interview post break-up with Rithvik Dhanjani: 'They know nothing'

  • Asha Negi said that she was attacked by fans last year, after she gave an interview in which she smiled and said that she is on good terms with her ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 04:21 PM IST

Asha Negi said that she was attacked by fans online after her first interview post break-up with Rithvik Dhanjani. The two television stars, who worked together in the show Pavitra Rishta, were in a six-year relationship that ended last year.

In a new interview, Asha Negi said that after getting so much hate, she thought to herself how people could be so ‘judgmental’ without even knowing the details. She and Rithvik Dhanjani, meanwhile, continue to remain on friendly terms even after parting ways.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Asha Negi said, “I remember my first interview, I think I was giving it for Baarish, and the news had come out a few weeks back. That was the first time that I was having an interview after that. The journalist asked me about it and very nicely, smilingly, I said that we are on good terms. Fans bashed me right, left and centre, saying ‘Arre, isko toh fark hi nahi padta hai (Oh, she doesn’t even care), she is smiling and saying that.’”

“And I was thinking to myself, ‘Yaar, how can these people be so judgmental?’ What do they know about what did I go through and what happened? They know nothing, they just want to sit there and judge you. But yeah, I really feel bad for all the loyal AshVik fans, they have been still mourning the break-up that happened,” she added.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi wished each other on their birthdays last year with Instagram posts. In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, she said that they ‘will always be friends’ and ‘want the best for each other’.

Asha Negi will be seen next in the Voot series Khwabon Ke Parindey, which will begin streaming on Monday, June 14.

asha negi rithvik dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi broke up last year after six years of being together.
Asha Negi shot to fame as Purvi Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta.
