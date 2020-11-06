Asha Negi wishes ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani a happy birthday with a sweet message. See it here

tv

Television actor Asha Negi shares a cordial equation with her ex-boyfriend, television actor Rithvik Dhanjani, even after their break-up and has shared a sweet birthday wish for him. She took to Instagram to wish him a ‘wonderful year’ ahead.

On Instagram Stories, Asha shared a picture of Rithvik from one of his recent photoshoots and wrote, “Happy birthday @rithvikd Wishing you a wonderful year of good health, happiness and success.”

Earlier, in August, Rithvik had wished Asha with a photoshopped picture of her chilling by the pool on a sun bed to make it appear as if two Ashas were having a blast together. “An accurate depiction of your birthday celebration in 2020… You are the epitome of self love and grace negi! To be able to love yourself like you do is the truest form of being,” he had written.

“The magnitude of your self love and being who you truly are is the reason why gods light shall always be shining upon you and I pray that there shall never be a dull moment In Your life, your smile shall light up the world wherever you go, May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place. Fly high butterfly. Happy birthday @ashanegi,” he had added.

Rithvik and Asha starred together in the show Pavitra Rishta, in which they played the popular onscreen couple, Arjun and Purvi. They began dating in 2013 and participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6, which they won.

After six years of being in a relationship, Rithvik and Asha parted ways earlier this year. She had told Hindustan Times that there is no bad blood between them even after their break-up: “We are on cordial terms and we only want the best for each other. We will always be friends, yaar.”

Rithvik was seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India earlier this year but had to quit the show due to a personal commitment. Asha, meanwhile, was seen in the ALTBalaji series Baarish 2 and Zee5 series Abhay 2 a few months ago. She will be seen next in the upcoming Netflix film Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu.

