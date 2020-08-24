e-paper
Rithvik Dhanjani wishes ex-girlfriend Asha Negi a happy birthday with adorable post: 'Fly high, butterfly'

Rithvik Dhanjani wishes ex-girlfriend Asha Negi a happy birthday with adorable post: ‘Fly high, butterfly’

Rithvik Dhanjani took to Instagram to wish his ex-girlfriend, Asha Negi, on her birthday with a sweet post. See it here.

tv Updated: Aug 24, 2020 07:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi recently ended their relationship of more than six years.
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi recently ended their relationship of more than six years.
         

Television actor Rithvik Dhanjani posted a sweet birthday wish for his ex-girlfriend, television actor Asha Negi, on his Instagram page. Rithvik photoshopped a picture of her chilling by the pool in a sun bed to look like two Ashas were having a whale of a time together.

In his caption, he wrote, “An accurate depiction of your birthday celebration in 2020… You are the epitome of self love and grace negi! To be able to love yourself like you do is the truest form of being.”

“The magnitude of your self love and being who you truly are is the reason why gods light shall always be shining upon you and I pray that there shall never be a dull moment In Your life, your smile shall light up the world wherever you go, May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place. Fly high butterfly. Happy birthday @ashanegi,” he added.

 

Also see: Here’s how Ayushmann Khurrana would explain Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho to his kids. Watch throwback video

Rithvik and Asha met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta, in which they played the popular onscreen couple, Arjun and Purvi. It was not love at first sight for them; it was only after spending a lot of time on the sets that their friendship blossomed into something more and they began dating in 2013. After their relationship became public, they participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 and won the trophy.

Earlier this year, Rithvik and Asha parted ways after being in a relationship for more than six years. In an interview with Hindustan Times recently, she said that it was not a bitter break-up and that they ‘only want the best for each other’. “We are on cordial terms and we only want the best for each other. We will always be friends, yaar,” she said.

