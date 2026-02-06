‘Ask TV actors to promote your songs’: The 50's Vanshaj slams Prince Narula's ‘Influencers destroyed industry’ remark

Actor and reality show star Prince Narula recently grabbed the spotlight for his jibe at YouTubers and influencers on the reality show The 50. Now, during a conversation with Filmygyan, former The 50 contestant and YouTuber Vanshaj Singh hit back at his remarks, revealing how Prince allegedly pays influencers when he wants to promote his songs. Vanshaj Singh hits back at Prince Narula's 'YouTube and Influencers have destroyed the industry'.

What Vanshaj said about Prince Narula Vanshaj questioned why Prince did not make these comments to Faisal Shaikh’s face, who, according to him, is the biggest influencer in the house, and added, “He is saying that Bollywood actors collaborating with influencers increased their value. Prince brother, when your songs are released, you pay these influencers to promote the song. You make a WhatsApp group where you add creators and ask them to promote your song.”

He further added, “Then why do you ask for promotion? You do one thing, ask TV actors to promote your songs. Why are you not asking them and asking influencers instead when they are decreasing the market value? You make reels yourself. And what is this ‘Ghodon ki race main gadhe? Aap khudh gadhe ho (Donkey's in a horse race? You yourself are a donkey). Bollywood waale hume bulate hain promote karne. Ismein mazak udaane waali kaunsi baat hai? (Bollywood people call us to promote their songs, what there to joke about it) and if you are such big stars of the TV industry, then how come your value is degrading because of us?”

He also slammed Ridhi Dogra for saying that actors work harder than influencers, stating that influencers work equally hard but do not showcase it in the same way actors do.

What Prince Narula said While talking to Karan Patel and Ridhi Dogra on The 50, Prince said that YouTubers and influencers have “destroyed the industry”. He added, “Inhone apne industry ke logon ki value kum kardi hai. Film waalon bol diya inke saath jaake reel banao, inki hype badh gayi, singers ko bol diya jaake inke saath reel banao, tumhara gaana chalega, inki value badha di. Value bhi aise badha di jaise yeh pata nahi kya hain. 12-seconds se upar yeh acting nahi kar sakte. Kamre ke aage leke aao, yeh bol nahi paate kuch” (They’ve reduced the value of people who actually belong to this industry. Film people told others to go and make reels with them, which boosted their hype. Singers were told to make reels with them so their songs would work, and that increased their value. Their value was inflated as if they’re something extraordinary. They can’t act for more than 12 seconds. Put them in front of a camera and they can’t even speak properly).

Karan added, “Gadhe ghodon ki race main dauda diye” (It’s like making donkeys run in a horse race).