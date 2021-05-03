Avika Gor: Upsetting to see the reality of our country right now. Heartwarming to see people helping

Avika Gor has had a tough time recently as her grandfather passed away and later her dad and grandmum were tested positive with Covid. In a recent post, she wrote about how millions have been “impacted by the virus” and how not much can be done about the “healthcare system” being overburdened. She urged her followers to help in anyway they can, donate plasma and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Talking about her family’s battle with Covid-19, the Balika Vadhu actor says, “My father and grandmother were tested positive, just three days after my grandfather passed away. All of us were already devastated and this was a huge blow. My father is diabetic and grandmother is 80, so I was scared every minute. It wasn’t easy, but they’re both fighters. They sailed through, and my mother and I did whatever we could to help.”

Gor is heartened to see how people are coming together to help each other on social media. “People on social media are behaving extremely responsibly during this second wave. Everyone has come together and are trying their best to help whoever they can. That is indeed the need of the hour! It’s upsetting to see the reality of our country right now, but it’s heartwarming to see how a lot of people are trying to support their fellow beings,” she says.

She hopes people understand the need for plasma donation and getting vaccinated and not believe in theories. “There are misconceptions about vaccines and plasma donation because of our brilliant whatsapp university. If one were to check properly, there’s enough information out there to tell people all about them. People should understand why vaccines are important. It reduces the impact of the virus in our bodies. One might still contract the virus, but you’ll fight it better. Plasma donation, on the other hand, is the responsibility of every person who has won the battle with Covid. We must save as many lives as we can,” she concludes.