Being from the Hindi belt gives me an edge: Gaurav Khanna

Actor Gaurav Khanna feels his command over Hindi and Urdu has helped him in carving a niche for himself in the industry. He hails from Kanpur and has spent considerable time in Lucknow.

“So far I have done some 17-18 projects as lead roles and command over Hindi, and little Urdu has helped me a lot. Writers give us lines to speak but, as actors, we have to make them our own to deliver. And, when you know the language and do the value addition, then magic happens. Jab aap kam aur acche shabdon mein emote karte hain to uski baat hi kuch aur hoti hai,” says the actor best known for his role in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kum with Yami Gautam.

The actor adds, “My formative years and schooling has been in Kanpur. Lucknow is my second home as after marriage (1998) my sister lives in Aliganj locality, and later I moved to Mumbai for MBA and acting. That’s the reason I have a good command of Hindi, English and Urdu. Furthermore, the majority of our shows take place in this belt, so hailing from here gives me an advantage. I feel blessed when my parents feel proud about this.”

Gaurav Khanna with his father on his visit to Lucknow earlier this year. (Sourced)

His role in the current show too has Hindi belt magic. “The response I am getting for the latest role in Anupama is phenomenal. The audiences love my stylish and suave character which is rooted in the motherland and does Sher-o-Shayari. The roles I have done so far, be it of a cop in CID, Hazir Jawab Birbal or Tere Bin, people have given me a lot of love. I am also doing Mauka-e-Wardaat but finding less time for it.”

Last year he shot for his debut OTT series The Socho Project. “It will be India’s first musical OTT series which has some 27-odd original songs and is a story of young musicians and friends. I was getting a lot of offers, but they all had a UP-Bihar background or involved crime. Since I love doing new things in life so went ahead with this out-of-the-box concept.”

Gaurav has spent his second lockdown in his hometown. “I was in Kanpur this time and for a few days in Lucknow. Unfortunately, the situation was bad outside. But it was great for me as I was able to spend time with my family as usually daily soap actors don’t get such quality time. It was a prolonged break, a forced holiday but very refreshing for me as for an actor you drain out a lot of emotions when u act. So, after completing my vaccination, I am back in action.”