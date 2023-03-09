Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Shubhangi Atre confirms separation from husband, says they remain cordial for daughter's sake

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Shubhangi Atre has separated from her husband, Piyush Poorey, reportedly after 19 years of marriage. The actor, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in the TV show, opened up about their separation in a recent interview, and also said the former couple remains cordial for the sake of their daughter, Ashi, who is reportedly 18-years-old. Also read: Shubhangi Atre says her ‘only wish is to continue acting forever’

Shubhangi Atre said her and Piyush have been living separately for almost a year, and a reconciliation seems unlikely. The former couple reportedly married in their hometown, Indore, when Shubhangi was 19. The actor opened up about how their separation is 'still difficult' as she confirmed the news in an interview.

“It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realised that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers," Shubhangi told The Times of India.

Shubhangi further spoke about how she and her estranged husband remain cordial for the sake of their daughter. Shubhangi said he meets their daughter on Sundays as she does not want her daughter to be 'deprived of her father’s love'.

Shubhangi said, “It’s still difficult. My family is my top priority, and all of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson. She (her daughter) deserved love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don’t want her to be deprived of her father’s love."

Shubhangi began her TV career in 2006 with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and has featured in shows such as Kasturi and Chidiya Ghar. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Shubhangi Atre gave the credit for her acting career to her now-estranged husband.

“When I was taking the baby steps in this industry, I wasn’t alone. My husband was there by my side. Moreover, I was a mother to two-year-old daughter Ashi, and leaving her at home to start my career left me in dilemma. The initial couple of years [of my career] were full of ups and downs, but my family became my strength,” Shubhangi had said in the 2019 interview.

