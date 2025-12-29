Bharti Singh can't stop crying as she talks about postpartum effect after 2nd child; Haarsh's sweet gesture wins hearts

Comedian Bharti Singh has opened up about the emotional challenges she is facing after welcoming her second child. Bharti and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recently became parents to a baby boy, Kaju, and returned home on December 27. In her latest vlog, Bharti spoke candidly about her postpartum struggles, revealing that she has been crying uncontrollably, while Haarsh’s loving support won hearts online. Haarsh Limbachiyaa consoles Bharti Singh as she breaks down into tears.

Bharti Singh's postpartum struggles

In her vlog, Bharti Singh was seen breaking down as she explained that she has been unable to control her tears for reasons she herself does not understand. She said, “Main abhi ro ke hati hoon, pata nahi kis baat ka rona aayi jaa raa hai mujhe samajh nahi aarahi. Bethe bethe rona nikal raha hai, kis baat pe rona nikal raha hai samajh hi nahi aarahi. Sab kuch sahi hai ghar mein, kaam kaaj waale log bhi bahut hai, har cheez ke liye banda hai ghar mein (I’ve just stopped crying, and I don’t know why I feel like crying. I don’t understand it at all. Tears start flowing while I’m just sitting, and I don’t even know the reason. Everything is fine at home, there are plenty of people to help with work, and there’s support for everything).”

Bharti further expressed her confusion and emotional distress, adding, “Mujhe khudh samajh nahi aaraha mujhe kyun rona aaraha hai, mere saath kya ho raha hai yaar. Bhagwan ne itni khushiyan di hai, yeh postpartum effect kya hota hai? Kyun? (I don’t understand myself why I’m crying or what’s happening to me. God has given me so much happiness, so what is this postpartum effect? Why does it happen?)”

Later in the vlog, when Haarsh returned home, Bharti shared her disappointment about not being able to travel like others and once again broke down in tears. Haarsh was seen hugging Bharti, consoling her and trying to lighten the moment by cracking jokes and gently wiping her tears. His affectionate gesture struck a chord with viewers, who flooded the comments section with praise. One comment read, “Only lucky people get a husband who loves like this.” Another wrote, “Haarsh bhaiya is so sweet. He cares for you so much,” while a third commented, “You both are couple goals.”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s love story

Bharti and Haarsh first met in 2009 while shooting for Comedy Circus. What began as a friendship soon blossomed into love, and after dating for a brief period, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa in 2017. The couple have since hosted several shows together and continues to entertain audiences with their comic timing. They welcomed their first son, Laksh, in 2022, followed by their second child, son Kaju, on December 19.