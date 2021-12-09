Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa expecting their first baby?

Comedian Bharti Singh is set to deliver more than just funny punchlines. We’ve exclusively learnt that Singh and her writer, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first baby in 2022.

A little birdie close to the couple confirms the pregnancy. “It is at a very initial stage. Singh is already on rest and has halted her work commitments for now. She is not stepping out much and staying low profile,” shares the insider. From what we’ve gathered, the comedian will resume work in a few days. She was expected to join Kapil Sharma’s comedy show team this week post her break as she was focusing on her game show. However, now she may re-join the show in a couple of weeks.

When we contacted Singh about the good news and she neither denied nor confirmed it. “I won’t deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right I will openly speak about it. One can’t hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly,” shares Singh. Limbachiyaa remained unavailable for a comment.

Speculations around Singh and Limbachiyaa’s pregnancy have been doing the rounds since some time. Of late, the two became an absolute favorite amongst the papz who constantly quizzed them about the baby. “Rumours of us having a baby started since the day we got married,” the 37-year-old quips.

Singh previously had shared that the couple was planning the baby in 2020; however the pandemic stalled their plans. Singh and Limbachiyaa tied the knot in 2017 and just a few days ago celebrated their fourth anniversary together.