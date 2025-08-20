Bharti Singh recalls being touched inappropriately in buses: ‘Mujhe samajh nahi aata tha tab’

Comedian and host Bharti Singh has been entertaining the audience with her shows for over a decade now. She recently appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast, where she talked about her journey so far in the industry. During the interaction, she also shared experiences during the initial years when she was still struggling to make ends meet, including many instances when she was touched inappropriately in public transport. Bharti Singh opened up about being touched inappropriately in public.

What Bharti said

Bharti began, “Aaj good touch-bad touch batate hai, mujhe toh pata hi nahi tha. Jab paise bilkul nahi the, main colleges mein comedy skits karvane jaati thi. Subah 5 baje ki bus leti thi, aur us bus mein saare doodhwaale hotey they. Kabhi jagah nahi hoti thi toh upar gir jaate they aise…Toh mujhe toh samajh nahi aata tha tab. Mujhe dedh saal tak samjha hi nahi ki chhed rahe hai. Jab kisine kass ke pakda, phir aise laga lekin sochti rahi ki voh girne laga ho aur vahi cheez haath mein aa gayi (Today we know about the difference but earlier we didnt. I used to go to colleges for teaching comedy skits and catch the bus as early as 5 AM. That time all the milkmen used to go in those buses and many a times they would trip on me and things like that. I would not even register what was happening for as long as a year and a half).”

‘Maine apne se lambe ladko ko thappad mara’

She continued, “Dheere dheere jab mujhe pata chali ki good touch- bad touch kya hoti hain. Phir jab pata chala na tab andar ki Bharti jaagi aur tab maine maari bohot kooniyan! Phir maine apne se lambe ladko ko thappad mara chahe mera haath kaanpta rahe. Lekin ab mujhe bad touch pata chala na ki ki kya hain tab main ekdum samhal gayi (Slowly I realized the difference and then I responded accordingly. I have even slapped a man taller than me even if my hands were shaking. But now I know what is good touch and what is bad touch so I have become aware).”

Bharti recently hosted Laughter Chef Season 2. After dating for a few years, she married Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. They welcomed their first child, a son, Laksh Limbachiyaa (also known as Gola), on April 3, 2022.