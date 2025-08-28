Bharti Singh’s son Gola asks for chocolate from media, dad Harsh is embarrassed; internet calls him ‘real-life Shinchan’
Social media users couldn't get enough of the adorable moment featuring Bharti Singh’s son Gola, and gushed over his cuteness.
Fans react
Social media users couldn't get enough of the adorable moment, and flocked to the comment section to gush over Gola's cuteness.
“He is literally so cute... The only star kid I have seen who is childlike when he is a child,” one wrote, with another stating, “New memes loading.”
“Gola is too good,” one mentioned. Another shared, “Sidhi baat no bakwas (Direct to the point)”.
“Harsh be like ‘Abey ea nehi bolna hai’ (You should not have said this),” shared one. Another comment read, “Usey chocolate dedo yaar (Please give him a chocolate).”
“Cuteness overload,” one gushed. Another shared “Shinchan in real life”, with one commenting, “Gola is too cute.”
“Real Shinchan,” one wrote.
More about Bharti
Bharti was born in 1984 in Amritsar, Punjab, to a Punjabi family. Her father died when she was two years old. She has two siblings, a brother and a sister. Bharti's breakthrough came with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She was also part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 8. Later, she also appeared with Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show for a few years. Most recently, she hosted Laughter Chefs.
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married in 2017 in Goa. They welcomed Laksh on April 3 2022.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.