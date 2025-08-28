Bharti Singh’s son Gola asks for chocolate from media, dad Harsh is embarrassed; internet calls him ‘real-life Shinchan’

Comedian Bharti Singh’s son Laksh aka gola just pulled off the ultimate toddler move by asking paparazzi for chocolate during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The adorable video is making the internet's hearts turn to pudding, with fans obsessed with his sass and cuteness. On Wednesday, Bharti along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and her son stepped out to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. Gola asks for chocolate On Wednesday, Bharti along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and son stepped out to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Several videos from the family outing have surfaced on social media, but there is one particular clip which has stolen the spotlight. In the video, Haarsh is seen interacting with photographers gathered to capture the celebration. In a hilarious turn of events, when the reporter asked little Gola about the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, he grabbed the mic and stole the show with his adorable demand - "Chocolate" “Mereko chocolate chaiyeh (I want chocolate),” Gola said. Following which, Haarsh was seen exclaiming ‘abbey” and laughing out loud. The photographers couldn't help but burst out laughing at Gola's demand. View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time Tiktok embed code

Fans react

Social media users couldn't get enough of the adorable moment, and flocked to the comment section to gush over Gola's cuteness.

“He is literally so cute... The only star kid I have seen who is childlike when he is a child,” one wrote, with another stating, “New memes loading.”

“Gola is too good,” one mentioned. Another shared, “Sidhi baat no bakwas (Direct to the point)”.

“Harsh be like ‘Abey ea nehi bolna hai’ (You should not have said this),” shared one. Another comment read, “Usey chocolate dedo yaar (Please give him a chocolate).”

“Cuteness overload,” one gushed. Another shared “Shinchan in real life”, with one commenting, “Gola is too cute.”

“Real Shinchan,” one wrote.

More about Bharti

Bharti was born in 1984 in Amritsar, Punjab, to a Punjabi family. Her father died when she was two years old. She has two siblings, a brother and a sister. Bharti's breakthrough came with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She was also part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 8. Later, she also appeared with Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show for a few years. Most recently, she hosted Laughter Chefs.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married in 2017 in Goa. They welcomed Laksh on April 3 2022.