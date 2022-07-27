Bharti Singh shares son Laksh's cute pic, says he's allowed to become 'a thief like his dad' or an artist like her

Bharti Singh has shared a cute picture of her son, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa aka Gola. Sharing his picture on Facebook, Bharti used the famous Raj Kapoor song Jeena Yahan Marna Yaha as the background music. Bharti used the joker filter for the picture. (Also read: Bharti Singh's son Laksh had a Harry Potter theme shoot, see pic)

Sharing Laksh's picture, Bharti dropped a few heart and nazar amulet emojis. Bharti also shared a video with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in which they answered questions from their fans about their son.

A glimpse of Bharti's post.

Asked who does Gola resemble more, Bharti and Haarsh agreed that he resembles Bharti. However, Haarsh insisted the child has got his nature - is a calm and composed person and does not bother anyone much. Bharti was in clear disagreement. She said Gola is a calm child, but that is because she has similar nature. The couple also engaged in a banter over introducing solids to their baby. Bharti said, "When Gola turns six months-old and we introduce solid foods, I won't repeat the mistakes Haarsh's mom did. My child will eat lauki, karela, turai, everything." Haarsh was quick to add, "We will also avoid the mistakes Bharti's mom did - she opened the food jar but forgot to close it and her child finished it all." Bharti added that Haarsh's mom forgot to open the food jar for her child and that is how Haarsh ended up skinny.

They also argued over who takes care of the baby, only to finally admit that Haarsh takes care of all the things through the day while Bharti takes up the role after work.

Asked to share their future plans for the baby, Bharti said she would like her son to do as he wishes - he may study, or "may become a thief like his dad, or a talented artist like his mom and entertain people on the stage. " During the discussion, Bharti could not pronounce 'intellectual' properly and Haarsh made fun of her for the same.

Bharti says, "Ye aaye hain India ke NASA ke pehle scientist (Here we have the first scientist from India's NASA)." Haarsh then stopped her to correct her, saying that NASA is not India's organisation, ISRO is.

Bharti and Haarsh started their YouTube channel LOL recently and often answer questions from their fans about their personal and professional lives.

