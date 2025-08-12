Bhopal doctor scammed of 10 lakh with false promise of Bigg Boss wildcard entry, case registered in Mumbai

Bhopal police have uncovered a startling case of fraud involving a dermatologist who was allegedly cheated of ₹10 lakh with the promise of a “backdoor entry” into the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. Dr. Abhineet Gupta has filed a complaint against Karan Singh, who allegedly scammed him with promises of a spot on Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.

Dr details how he was scammed

The victim, Dr. Abhineet Gupta, owner of the Poison Skin Clinic in Bhopal, filed a police complaint after being conned by a man identifying himself as Karan Singh. According to investigators, the incident dates back to 2022, when Karan approached Abhineet, claiming to be an event director with deep connections in the entertainment industry, including ties to major production houses.

Enticed by the opportunity to join Bigg Boss, one of India's most-watched television shows, Abhineet transferred ₹10 lakh to Singh, who assured him of securing a spot on the show. However, when the official contestant list for the season was released, Gupta's name was missing.

Upon questioning, Karan reportedly told Dr that he would be entering later as a wildcard contestant. Months passed without any development, and Karan allegedly began avoiding contact, offering repeated false assurances before eventually going completely incommunicado. His phone was later found to be switched off, and all attempts to trace him failed.

Abhineet later filed a formal complaint, and a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating) has been registered against Karan Singh. According to a report by Aaj Tak, Karan is currently absconding, and police have launched a manhunt. Authorities are also investigating whether he may have pulled similar scams by targeting others seeking fame in the entertainment industry.

Dr Abhineet has also filed a separate complaint at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai, suggesting that the scam may have had a wider geographical reach. Senior police officials believe the fraud was a premeditated operation aimed at exploiting people’s dreams of celebrity status, using the prestige and popularity of Bigg Boss as bait.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss Season 19, set to premiere in late August 2025, introduces a bold 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' political-themed format. Contestants form ruling and opposition factions, vying for power through 'satta badal' tasks. The season unfolds over an unprecedented five‑month runtime, with contestants empowered to make decisions. Episodes debut digitally on JioHotstar before airing on Colors TV.