Bigg Bos 14 written update day 105: Rubina Dilaik pushes Rahul Vaidya in a fight, Aly Goni intervenes
Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik had an ugly fight on Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, even as the rest of the housemates tried their best to win some additional food items for themselves. After Bigg Boss punished the participants for breaking rules and they are being given the basic items of flour, rice, milk and pulses. Even for tea and coffee, the housemates are required to complete tasks and win these luxuries.
The episode began with Abhinav Shukla informing his wife and co-contestant Rubina, “Rakhi had asked me ‘what if you and Rubina reach the finale? If only you two are left, who will sacrifice for whom?’ Had she asked me earlier, I would have easily said that I would quit, for the sake of my wife, Ruby. But now, after facing all the insults and abuses on the show, I say ‘you go your way, I shall go mine’.” Rubina laughed as she responded that she never asked him to sacrifice the trophy for her in the first place.
Bigg Boss then announced the latest task for earning them new luxury food items. For the new task, the housemates are sent out of the house, and divided in two teams. Led by Rubina, one team consisted of Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla, Vikas Gupta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The other team was led by rahul and Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Arshi Khan and Sonali Phogat were part of his team. Each time a contestant wished to use anything inside the house (even the washroom, furniture or their own personal stuff), they would be accompanied by the leader of the opposite team who would count the number of units used by him or her. The team with least usage of units would win and bag luxuries food items.
While Arshi tried to play her game by blocking the washroom in garden area, Nikki decided to ditch her own team. Later, Rubina and Rahul had an ugly fight over the number of units used by each team. Rahul told Rubina, “You are just a bad person.” He also said, “Ye Abhinav khud ki biwi ka nahi, kisi aur ka saga kya hoga (Abhinav is not loyal to his wife, what will he do for others)?”
Rubina was infuriated at this and yelled at the singer for bringing out her personal equation in the fight and task. “Tujh me dam nahi apni girlfriend ko le ke aye, kyu nahi le k aye (You do not have the guts to get your girlfriend here, why did you not bring her)?,” she said. As she charged towards Rahul, asking him to stop bringing her personal life into it, she pushed him and Aly then intervened.
