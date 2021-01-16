Eijaz Khan's friend Sakshi Jhala was asked about marrying him, see her reply
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan's friend Sakshi Jhala has addressed marriage rumours about the two. During an AMA session on Instagram, she was asked about marrying him.
One user on Instagram asked her: "You are not jealous of anyone but more concerned of Eijaz's game." In reply, she wrote: "True, I am not jealous of anyone. I am blessed and extremely loved by my family and friends who literally pamper me day in and out. Having said that my basic extinct (instinct) towards people I love is very protective."
Another user was far more direct and asked: "Will u marry eijaz? And her reply was equally candid: "No, never."
Sakshi had also added a note in support of Eijaz. "Always and always working hard, proud of you @eijazkhan."
Eijaz's journey on Bigg Boss 14 has been about emotional moments and fights. He has often cried on the show as well. His fights with Kavita Kaushik are well known, as much as Pavitra Punia's affection for him. Sakshi has, in the past, come out in support of Eijaz and written long posts on their friendship on Instagram.
Her Instagram page does have posts in support of Eijaz. In one such a post, she had written: "@eijazkhan I am proud of you and the emotions you are letting out. You always told me that I should write so here is a little note for you only because I saw the promo of the next episode.... I’ll be there for you through your darkest days, I’ll stand with you through the most painful decisions, That is what makes me your family, It is not blood it is thicker... when you fall ill brush the dirt from your knees & see you off towards your next great adventure!"
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas says Devoleena won't be his proxy, hints she may enter soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubrajyoti Barat: After Mirzapur, people came to know I exist!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasika Dugal: The digital space seems to be a healthy competitive space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohit Malik tests Covid-19 positive: 'Addite is fortunately safe'
- Lockdown Ki Love Story's Mohit Malik has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta: It is tough to know what kind of parents we would be
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan's friend Sakshi Jhala was asked about marrying him, see her reply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan says Abhinav let Rubina down, she agrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 101: Nikki, Rubina say they don’t feel safe with Sonali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi shares cosy photo with Vivek Dahiya on engagement anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kavita wants Rubina to win BB as ‘no one else can tolerate insults for so long'
- Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Rubina Dilaik while saying that she deserves to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Earlier, Kavita walked out of the show after a nasty fight with Rubina.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi says she is ‘ready to do anything’ for Abhinav, claims he loves her back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sudesh Berry calls Shakti co-star Rubina's Bigg Boss 14 fumble 'beautiful'
- Insisting that Rubina never showed any superiority on sets of Shakti, her co-star from the show Sudesh Berry has praised her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly mocks Rakhi’s ‘invisible’ husband, calls out her 'fake track' with Abhinav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput's Manjha while flying kites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda to play real-life cop in debut web series, Inspector Avinash
- Randeep Hooda has begun shooting for the web series Inspector Avinash, which is inspired by the life of police officer Avinash Mishra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox